Greek education rises in protest: teachers, pupils and students warn of strikes

Protests sweeping Greece are also spreading to the public education sector. Teachers, pupils, students and parents are calling for safe, functional schools, better pay, the filling of vacant positions, and improved conditions in classrooms and lecture halls.

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The Federation of Teachers has called a 24-hour strike, while the secondary education union has announced work stoppages. The main rally in Athens will be held at 12:00 at Propylaia, while the protest in Thessaloniki will begin at 11:30 near the statue of Venizelos.

A nationwide mobilization will take place on Wednesday, October 21, with teachers, pupils and students expected to take to the streets. They are demanding greater funding for public education, the hiring of staff, and guarantees for safety in schools.

One of the main concerns is the shortage of teachers. According to the unions, around 15000 positions remain unfilled, even though several weeks have passed since the start of the school year. The problem is particularly acute in music, theater and arts subjects, in schools with extended hours, and among school nurses and psychologists.

Teachers’ organizations also oppose holding classes with more than 25 or 26 pupils. Another urgent demand is intervention in deteriorating buildings and the carrying out of seismic inspections. In Samos, the situation remains difficult: six years after the earthquake, five schools are still holding classes in containers.

Improving salaries is also among the protesters’ demands. The unions are calling for a 20 percent increase, the restoration of the 13th and 14th salaries, as well as support for housing and transportation for teachers who work far from their homes.

Pupils will join the protests, raising concerns about the shortage of teachers, the high number of pupils in classrooms, unsafe buildings and rising costs associated with school life.

Students will also take part in the mobilization. They are demanding more funding for universities, increased staffing, dormitories and support measures for housing. Students also oppose the removal of their names from university registers. The night before the rally, they plan to set up tents again in Syntagma Square in Athens.