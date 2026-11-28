Begaj hosts reception for 28 November, Rama, Haxhiu and Basha among the guests, former Democratic Party leader stands beside US Ambassador Wendt

President Bajram Begaj hosted an official reception on 28 November, bringing together political figures from Albania and Kosovo, heads of institutions and representatives of the diplomatic corps.

Among the guests was Prime Minister Edi Rama, who attended the ceremony together with his wife, Linda Rama.

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Also present at the event was the Speaker of the Kosovo Assembly, Albulena Haxhiu, as well as former Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha. During the reception, Basha was photographed standing beside the US ambassador, Wendt.

At the start of the ceremony, the former Democratic Party leader was seen speaking with US Ambassador Eric Wend, while later the two stood next to each other.

During the performance of the national anthem, Prime Minister Edi Rama and his wife, President Bajram Begaj and his wife, Albulena Haxhiu and her husband, and Assembly Speaker Niko Peleshi and his wife stood on the podium.

The reception was held as part of activities marking Flag Day and Independence Day, bringing together guests from Albania, Kosovo and the diplomatic corps.