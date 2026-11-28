A protest held in Tirana today escalated into clashes and tensions between citizens and police forces. A young man suffered an eye injury after allegedly being hit by a rubber bullet, and was later taken to Trauma Hospital for treatment.

With his eye bandaged, he recounted the moment the incident occurred from the hospital, saying that he continues to experience discomfort.

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“I was talking to my mother on the phone. As soon as I hung up, I was hit. It was a direct hit. I wasn’t hitting anything; I was just standing there. When it hit me, it struck me in the eye. The shot was direct; it was not a ricochet, as they say,” he recounted.