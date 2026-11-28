After a day marked by tensions and clashes during the protest, the evening in Mother Teresa Square has taken on a festive atmosphere. Numerous citizens have taken to the streets in their vehicles, decorated with red-and-black flags, driving along Dëshmorët e Kombit Boulevard and honking their horns.

National flags have been placed on the windows and roofs of the cars, while celebrations continue as part of the 114th anniversary of Albania’s Independence. The scenes from the evening offer a completely different atmosphere from the tensions that gripped the capital during the day.

Të lidhura None found