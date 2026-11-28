The mountainous areas of Librazhd have been hit by snowfall, making travel more difficult and bringing a significant drop in temperatures.

The snowfall began late on Saturday afternoon. After 6:30 p.m., snow also covered the mountainous area of the Steblevë Administrative Unit.

Të lidhura None found

The situation has also affected the Librazhd–Zgosht–Sebisht road, particularly in the Fushë Studen area, where temperatures have dropped significantly.

To ensure traffic could continue, snowplows were deployed on the Zgosht–Sebisht route after 8:00 p.m., beginning road-clearing and maintenance work.

The responsible authorities say that, so far, traffic on this section is proceeding normally and no problems have been reported.

However, drivers should exercise particular caution, as snowfall is expected to become more intense on Sunday.

Travelers heading toward mountainous areas are advised to reduce their speed, avoid dangerous maneuvers, and use winter tires and chains.

Snowplows will continue monitoring and carrying out interventions in the area, with the aim of keeping the route open and passable.