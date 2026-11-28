The Ministry of Health has updated the toll of people injured during Saturday’s protest in Tirana. The ministry said that 47 people sought medical assistance, while five of them remain hospitalized under doctors’ care.

At the University Trauma Hospital, 36 people received medical treatment, including 12 police officers, 14 protesters, six journalists and four passers-by. One police officer, three protesters and one journalist remain hospitalized at the facility. The other injured people left the hospital after receiving medical assistance and on doctors’ advice.

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Meanwhile, 11 injured people were treated at the “Mother Teresa” University Hospital Center, including eight police officers, one protester, one security employee and one member of parliament. The Ministry of Health said that everyone who received medical treatment at the University Hospital Center has left the hospital.