The first snowfall has arrived in the tourist area of Dardhë, covering some sections of the road linking the area with Korçë in white.

Following the drop in temperatures, road maintenance teams have been deployed. Using snow-clearing vehicles, they are working to keep the Korçë–Dardhë route clear and passable.

Të lidhura None found

The road is currently open and vehicle traffic is continuing normally, with no difficulties reported.

Despite this, the weather conditions and low temperatures require drivers to exercise extra caution. They are advised to use winter tires and carry chains with them.

Authorities are urging travelers to be particularly careful on mountain sections, where snowfall could worsen driving conditions.