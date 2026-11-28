Dibra under the “invasion” of snowfall and icy conditions, traffic difficulties on several road sections

Snow began falling in the Dibra area during the afternoon, creating difficulties for vehicle traffic. The problems have been reported mainly on the Maqellarë–Peshkopi road section, near Çenok.

Falling temperatures and snowfall have created difficult conditions for vehicles on some parts of this road, due to the slippery surface. The difficulties are more pronounced in areas where the snowfall is heavier, making it necessary to intervene to clear and maintain the road.

Të lidhura None found

Because of the presence of snow, drivers are advised to exercise extra caution while traveling, reduce their speed, maintain a safe distance and equip their vehicles with winter tires, in order to avoid accidents and ensure safety on this road section.