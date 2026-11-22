You have prime ministers as friends, you’re not interested in Albanians”/ Rama clashes with journalist: The problem is in your head, not with North Macedonia!

Today, during the press conference at the inauguration of the joint border crossing point “One Stop Shop” at Qafë Thanë, attended by Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama and North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, a clash broke out between Rama and an Albanian journalist.

Prime Minister Edi Rama clashed with an Albanian journalist in North Macedonia, who told him he has not been interested in Albanians, while on the other hand he has built friendships with the prime ministers of North Macedonia.

Të lidhura None found

“We often see you befriending prime ministers in Macedonia. You have Ali Ahmeti as a friend, and you often do the same with Mickoski, but not with Albanians. There are many cases where you have not reacted. You have never been interested in the Albanians in our country, you never open your mouth. Do you have prime ministers as friends, or will you befriend the Albanians?” the journalist asked.

Rama stressed that North Macedonia is a sovereign state and that Albanians are a state-forming population, with full opportunities to be represented politically and institutionally. According to him, the prime ministers’ interference in each other’s internal affairs does not serve the relations between the two countries.

“I want to say a few things that I hope you will listen to the way I listened to you with respect. First, North Macedonia is a sovereign state, where Albanians are a state-forming population and have all the avenues and opportunities to be represented. So I do not think any interference by the respective prime ministers in the other state’s internal affairs helps the brotherly relationship between the two countries. The issues you touched on are issues that are addressed, and should always be addressed, by the Republic of North Macedonia. Albanians have enough political parties, and I think they have more than enough, to represent them and to lay out all the matters and all the opinions.” Rama said.

The prime minister added that they have not seen him and will not see him campaigning for any political party in North Macedonia. He also stressed that Albanian politicians from this country do not campaign in Tirana or appear alongside him for political statements.

“You have neither seen me nor will you ever see me campaign for any political party here in North Macedonia. And nor have you ever seen Albanian politicians here make statements and take photos with me for the campaign here. Of course, we have communication; all political representatives of North Macedonia are welcome in Tirana. We are ready for discussions on the good of our joint work, but there is a line that you will not see me cross, between what belongs to state institutions and what belongs to Albanians as a community that has the right to interact with one another regardless of borders. I do not believe it is strange to be friends with both Mickoski and Ali Ahmeti; it is something positive. I believe that friendships in these relations are only added value and should not be a problem for anyone.” Rama said.

In the end, Rama said ironically:

“I do not think I have a choice to make between being friends with the prime minister of North Macedonia or being friends with Albanians. This seems scandalous to me as an idea, let alone turning it into a question. The fact that you grab the microphone by force, shout, and we answer you with a smile, and you are not being put in isolation, shows that you do not live in an undemocratic country. I am sure it will not happen to you. The problem is in your own head, not in North Macedonia,” Rama declared.