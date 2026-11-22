COP31 in Antalya faces risk of failure, Russia and Saudi Arabia oppose the EU on climate issues

The UN climate summit, COP31, being held in Antalya, Turkey, has entered a deep negotiating deadlock, casting major doubt on the possibility of reaching a final agreement.

Conference chair Murat Kurum announced that the draft agreement proposal did not receive the necessary approval, as participating delegations failed to secure the required consensus.

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The BBC describes this development as almost unprecedented in the history of climate summits, while clashes between states reflect broader geopolitical tensions. Saudi Arabia and Russia have expressed strong opposition to the European Union’s positions, as Moscow has described the negotiations as a form of “greenwashing.” The conflict in Ukraine also appears to have left its mark on the atmosphere of the discussions.

“It is clear that the text does not enjoy agreement. For this reason, specific decisions were not approved,” Kurum said, returning the floor to representatives of participating states.

However, despite the rejection of the draft, the negotiating process has not yet been declared definitively failed. Several countries have signaled willingness to continue talks with the aim of finding a compromise.

The Marshall Islands also rejected the proposed agreement, but stressed that they will not withdraw from efforts for a joint solution.

“We will return and carry this work forward. Only together can we solve this crisis,” their delegation declared.

France has raised sharp criticism of the draft agreement. Minister for Ecological Transition Monique Barbie called the latest proposal a step backwards and an unacceptable obstacle, especially due to the lack of a clear reference to abandoning fossil fuels.

“Time is running out and the bill has still not been paid,” the French minister said, criticizing the fact that the new text contains no concrete commitments to phasing out fossil fuels.

She also expressed pessimism about the prospect of reaching an agreement, underscoring that the situation is more complicated than a day earlier.

“I think we are moving backwards. Today I am more pessimistic than yesterday,” Barbie said.

A European Union official has also expressed concern about the progress of negotiations, telling AFP that there is a very real possibility the summit will close without an agreement.

On the other hand, Antigua and Barbuda’s Environment Minister Michael Joseph said he was deeply disappointed with the content of the document, but confirmed that negotiations were continuing.

The main disagreements relate to the lack of a clear commitment to moving away from fossil fuels, which are seen as one of the primary sources of climate change.

The draft prepared by the Turkish and Australian presidencies does not include a direct call for halting the use of oil, gas, and coal. The document refers only in a limited way to the COP28 agreement in Dubai in 2023, when countries agreed for the first time on a gradual transition away from fossil fuels.

Another point of contention is the promotion of carbon capture and storage technologies (CCS/CCUS), which enjoy the support of oil and coal companies.

This approach has sparked debates among delegations, deepening divisions over how the fight against climate change should be accelerated.

With negotiations approaching the final deadline, it remains uncertain whether countries will manage to overcome disagreements and adopt a joint agreement, or whether COP31 will conclude without consensus.