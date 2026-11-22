Minister of Internal Affairs, Pançe Toshkovski, announced that after today’s promotion at the “Qafë Thanë” border crossing, the advantages of the “One Stop” system are already visible. He published this announcement on his Facebook profile.

In the presence of Prime Ministers Hristijan Mickoski and Edi Rama, Toshkovski said the “One Stop” system for joint border control between North Macedonia and Albania was presented. According to him, this completes the process of implementing this system with neighbors outside the Schengen area, after previous implementation with Serbia and Kosovo.

Të lidhura None found

The minister stressed that the benefits of this model are already visible, citing the “VK Tabanoc” border crossing as an example. There, after the introduction of “One Stop,” waiting times at certain periods have fallen from several hours to around 30 minutes, even though traveler volume has increased by 15 to 20 percent.

He also said the same is expected at “Qafë Thanë” — faster movement of travelers and vehicles, fewer unnecessary stops, simplified procedures and better coordination between border services. Finally, the minister added that the goal is for citizens to spend less time at borders, while border controls remain efficient and safe.