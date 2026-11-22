Beekeepers in North Macedonia are expressing dissatisfaction with the low amount of honey collected this year, despite their dedication. Antonio Antov stresses that they have fulfilled their obligations, but there are circumstances beyond their control.

“In our role as beekeepers, the year that just ended does not allow us to boast of satisfactory production. The bees did their work, but unfortunately honey was lacking and yields were not good this season,” said beekeeper Antonio Antov.

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Climate change and various diseases have made their activity even more difficult, while unstable weather has had a direct impact on the development of bees and on the amount of honey produced.

“The biggest challenge remains climate change — you saw for yourselves what the weather was like yesterday and what it is like today. Then come many diseases as well, so the difficulties are considerable and our role, unfortunately, is very limited. What we can do to intervene is aim for better yields or change something in nature in that direction,” Antov added.

Despite these obstacles, beekeepers are not stopping and continue working with hope for a more successful season, while nature continues to be the main factor that dictates the amount of honey produced.