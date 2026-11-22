Arben Vitia, Kosovo’s Minister of Health, and his counterpart from Albania, Klodiana Spahiu, paid a visit to the General Hospital “Isa Grezda” in Gjakova.

In a Facebook post, Vitia announced that during their stay there they met with the medical staff and saw several hospital wards up close.

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He emphasized that this hospital also serves citizens of Albania, especially those living near the border.

“Cooperation between Kosovo and Albania in healthcare is important for providing quality services to citizens of both countries,” Vitia wrote.