Hykmete Bajrami, a member of parliament from the Democratic League of Kosovo, has requested a public response from the Energy Regulatory Office (ZRRE) regarding the fate of the license of Vuk Hamoviq’s company EFT.

“On October 23, 2026, the continuation of EFT’s license was on the agenda of the ZRRE Board meeting, but the decision was postponed,” Bajrami wrote in a Facebook post.

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She recalled that on November 16, the Government made a decision to ban electricity trading with Serbian companies.

In this context, the LDK MP wants to know whether the relicensing of EFT remains on the ZRRE Board’s agenda or has been removed from it.

“Therefore, ZRRE must answer us publicly: Does it still have the relicensing of EFT on its agenda or has it removed it from the agenda?” the LDK MP asked.