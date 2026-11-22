Ramadani against the Kurti government: the electricity crisis, the peak of failures

Alliance MP Burim Ramadani has targeted the Kosovo government over the state of electricity supply in the country.

Through a Facebook post, he said that precisely the electricity crisis constitutes the clearest proof of the malfunctioning of the executive led by Albin Kurti.

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Ramadani also listed other areas that, according to him, are in a dire state.

“Apart from the prices that are rising every day, the total lack of investments, the enormous failures in education and health, the miserable conditions of police officers, soldiers and firefighters, the massive exodus of citizens abroad, the unprecedented nepotism across all institutions, the electricity issue is the culmination of this governing mentality for 6 years now. From crisis to crisis, with no ideas for investment, no plan for development,” he wrote.