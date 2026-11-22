The Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Hristjan Mickoski, was asked during a conference at Qafë Thanë about the incident during a folklore festival in Pustec in August, where the Albanian national anthem was ignored.

He was asked whether he should apologize to the Albanian people over the incident, but Mickoski claimed that the anthem was played and that the event was not followed until the end. He added that North Macedonia respects all ethnicities.

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“You said you have a close friend, Rama, but in Pustec not long ago the Albanian anthem was not respected. Is this the moment to apologize to the Albanian people?” the Albanian journalist asked the Macedonian prime minister.

“In Pustec and the surrounding areas there lives a Macedonian minority who are citizens of Albania. They are calm, hospitable people, they respect the country where they were born, but they also wish to cultivate their own culture. Macedonia is a multiethnic, multicultural country, a country that respects all ethnicities. Today we are also celebrating a very important holiday, such as November 22. Regarding Albania’s anthem, it seems you did not follow the event until the end. After this event ends, I will show the video showing how Albania’s anthem was performed at that event. But here we are at another event, to show how good relations between the two countries are,” he said.