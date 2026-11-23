Why is there opposition to the bill on Kosovo’s Central Inspectorate of Cultural Heritage?

On November 20, the Kosovo Assembly approved the bill on the Central Inspectorate of Cultural Heritage in its first reading. After the vote, the Diocese of Raška and Prizren and the Serb List warned that the initiative could affect the position of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Kosovo and the protection of its religious sites.

The Student Movement, which won the elections in Serbia, also raised concerns about the powers the inspectorate would exercise over the Serbian Orthodox Church’s properties and religious sites.

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Opponents are calling for the bill to be sent back for revision and for the Serbian Orthodox Church to be consulted before it proceeds again.

Culture Minister Saranda Bogujevci argues that the bill is intended to reorganize the existing inspectorate and give it greater capacity to protect cultural heritage. She denies that the proposed changes would undermine the Serbian Orthodox Church in Kosovo.

Protections for the Serbian Orthodox Church are also provided for in other laws and agreements. In 2008, Kosovo adopted the Law on Special Protective Zones, based on the Ahtisaari Plan, to protect the Church and its property. The protections cover Serbian Orthodox monasteries, churches and other religious sites, as well as other locations of special cultural and historical importance to the Serbian community.

The issue is also addressed in the European Union-mediated dialogue on normalizing relations between Kosovo and Serbia. The agreement on the path to normalization, reached in 2023 and accompanied by the parties’ agreement on an implementation annex, states that “Kosovo must ensure an additional level of protection for the sites and heritage of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Kosovo.”

Religious freedoms are also covered by the Washington Agreement on normalizing economic relations between Kosovo and Serbia. The document was signed at the White House in September 2020, during President Donald Trump’s first term.

Which parts of the bill have been opposed?

The initiative aims to establish rules for Kosovo’s institutions to oversee and protect cultural heritage. The Serb List, however, believes the inspectorate’s broad powers could infringe on the rights and responsibilities of the Serbian Orthodox Church, particularly in protected zones.

The Serb List, which holds nine of the ten seats representing the Serbian community in the Kosovo Assembly, objects in particular to Articles 5 and 6. Under these provisions, the inspectorate could independently inspect cultural heritage assets and order work to stop, including conservation and restoration work.

There are also objections to the inspectorate’s ability to initiate procedures to suspend or revoke permits, as well as to the measures envisaged when work is carried out within protected zones.

The party says the bill does not clarify whether the Serbian Orthodox Church’s special rights, established under existing legislation, will remain guaranteed.

The Law on Special Protective Zones is not limited to Orthodox churches and monasteries. It also covers the land and spaces around them, the natural environment, the landscape and access roads. For certain types of work, municipalities must obtain the Church’s consent.

The Serb List, the largest party representing Kosovo Serbs, which has so far operated with Belgrade’s support, wants the limits of the inspectorate’s powers clearly defined in law to prevent differing interpretations.

In its annual report on Kosovo, published on November 4, the European Commission noted that the rules are interpreted differently and that violations of the Law on Special Protective Zones have been recorded.

The Commission called for the protections for the Church set out in the Ahtisaari Plan and reaffirmed in the 2023 agreement to be comprehensively regulated by law. It also called for the Implementation and Monitoring Council to fully carry out its role.

The Kosovo government’s position

While presenting the bill, Culture Minister Saranda Bogujevci said it would reorganize an inspectorate that is already operating. She rejected claims that the bill threatens the position of the Serbian Orthodox Church.

Bogujevci explained that the inspectorate already has the authority to intervene when work is carried out without a permit and that the bill does not change this power.

The minister also said public consultations had been held and that the text could be supplemented or amended before the second reading.

In its statement, the Diocese of Raška and Prizren said it had not been consulted and called for consultations before final approval.

Radio Free Europe sought comment from the Kosovo government and Nenad Rašić, a minister from the Serbian community, but received no response.

Rašić had previously told Radio Kim that his party’s lawmaker had not taken part in the vote because the party had not been sufficiently informed about the bill.

According to the government’s explanation, the bill sets out how the Central Inspectorate of Cultural Heritage will be established, organized and operated as an executive body within the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. The government says the initiative will create the legal, professional and practical conditions to oversee how cultural assets are preserved, assess their condition and take protective measures when needed.

After approval in the first reading, the bill is reviewed by the relevant committee, which considers comments from interested parties and possible amendments. The text is then submitted to the Assembly for a second reading. If further revision is required, the final version may be put to a vote in a third reading.

Previous relations between the Church and Kosovo authorities

A 16-year legal dispute between the Serbian Orthodox Church in Kosovo and other parties centered on 24 hectares of land and forest. The dispute concerned whether the property belonged to the socially owned enterprises Apiko and Iliria or to Deçan Monastery.

In 2016, Kosovo’s Constitutional Court ruled in favor of the monastery. Local authorities refused to implement the ruling, considering it a “legalization” of a 1997 act in which the former president of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, Slobodan Milošević, had given the property to the monastery.

The international community repeatedly called for the judgment to be implemented. It was implemented in March 2024, at Prime Minister Albin Kurti’s request. Kurti subsequently said he would not change his view of the ruling, which he called the most damaging ever, while saying it had been implemented for the sake of Kosovo’s membership in the Council of Europe.

Work on the Deçan–Plav road has also been halted several times because its route passes through a protected zone. In 2020, an agreement was reached through the Implementation and Monitoring Council for the road to bypass Deçan Monastery. The council includes representatives of the Kosovo government, the Serbian Orthodox Church and the international community.

Another legal dispute centers on the Church of Christ the Savior in Prishtina. The University of Prishtina claims that the Serbian Orthodox Church building is on its campus and was built unlawfully on university land in the 1990s, under Milošević’s regime.

Another response from the Diocese

On Sunday, the Diocese of Raška and Prizren also objected to statements by Arbër Rexhaj, a lawmaker from the ruling Vetëvendosje Movement. Rexhaj said the Ahtisaari Plan took Albanian Orthodox heritage from Albanians and declared it Serbian.

In its response, the Diocese said: “The Diocese believes such statements bear the hallmarks of hate speech. They incite hostility and give monks, nuns, clergy and believers reason to fear for their safety.”

In 2022, the Serbian Orthodox Church broke off communication with the Vetëvendosje-led government after describing statements by senior officials as unprofessional and politically inflammatory.

What did the Student Movement in Serbia say?

On November 22, the Student Movement expressed concern that the bill could affect the safety of Serbian cultural and religious heritage.

Its statement said: “The protection of cultural heritage must be based on professional principles, the rule of law and respect for existing legal guarantees. New inspection mechanisms must not weaken the special protection of Serbian Orthodox monasteries and churches or bypass the procedures and powers provided for in the Law on Special Protective Zones.”

The movement called on international representatives to monitor the process, taking into account “the existing guarantees under international law for the protection of the Serbian Orthodox Church, its property and its cultural heritage in Kosovo and Metohija, as well as the legally binding guarantees and obligations that Prishtina has undertaken in the process of normalizing relations with Belgrade.”

In mid-July, Pastor Mark Burns, an unofficial spiritual adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, met with representatives of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Kosovo. After the meeting, he said he would report his observations on the Church’s position and religious freedoms in Kosovo to the U.S. State Department.

Burns later wrote on the social media platform X that the U.S. State Department had begun diplomatic talks with Serbia “to hold Kosovo accountable for its mistreatment of Christians, including members of the Serbian Orthodox Church.”