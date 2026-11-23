Resigned after student revolt / Aleksandar Vučić: If they try to arrest me, I’ll go on a hunger strike and a million people will take to the streets

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has said that if anyone tried to arrest him, he would go on a hunger strike, and claimed that a million people would take to the streets in protest.

Speaking in an interview with Pink TV, Vučić discussed the Student List and the possibility of his arrest, accusing his political opponents of wanting to harm people they hate.

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“What would you do then with a million people in the streets if that happened? I’m not Marinika (Tepić) or Boško (Obradović), joking around by eating sweets in the evening and fruit during the day. I have no problem with that. They thought I would leave, that I would go into hiding,” Vučić said.

During the interview, the Serbian head of state also announced that the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) would decide at its congress on December 13 whether to take part in the presidential election.

Vučić said he personally leans toward the party not taking part in the election, because he does not want to legitimize his political opponents.

“Why should we do that when our people are being persecuted, mistreated and harassed? It is entirely possible that the party will make a different decision,” he said.

Speaking about the possibility of losing the election, Vučić said the SNS could improve its result in the next election, but first it must change, acknowledge its mistakes and assess itself objectively.

Another issue Vučić discussed in the interview was an alleged death threat from the Vračar criminal clan. He said he had received a threatening message the previous day, but stressed that he did not intend to report it to the police because he did not trust them.

Vučić also accused the police of having been taken over by street elements and the Student List.

“I have nothing to report to them, not only because I don’t trust them, but also because I know who these people work for,” he said.

According to the Serbian head of state, the message he received was clear and direct, and included threats to eliminate him. He accused the police of failing to arrest members of the criminal group.