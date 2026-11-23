Jensen Huang has returned to the helm of NVIDIA just 11 days after stepping down as CEO. His resignation followed the publication of allegations of extramarital affairs, including a suspected relationship with a businesswoman whom U.S. authorities have linked to espionage on behalf of China.

The company announced on Monday that the decision takes effect immediately. The board voted to reinstate Huang as president and CEO and restore his seat on the board.

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According to Reuters, his return followed mounting pressure from employees, shareholders and business partners. Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump said he wanted Huang to return to lead the company.

Following the news, NVIDIA shares rose more than 31% in premarket trading.

Huang resigned on November 12 after allegations emerged of several extramarital affairs, including one with a businesswoman suspected by U.S. authorities of having ties to Chinese intelligence services. Beijing has rejected the accusations.

His departure sparked reactions in Silicon Valley, Taiwan and Washington. A petition calling for Huang’s return gathered more than 180,000 signatures, including that of billionaire Elon Musk.

NVIDIA’s board said that, after several conversations with Huang, it was convinced of his sincerity and ability to lead the company. Following consultations with senior U.S. government officials, the board also said his return does not pose a national security risk.

The company confirmed that Colette Kress will remain chief financial officer (CFO).