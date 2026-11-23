Xhemajl Azemi, the father of Endrit Azemi, who was arrested on suspicion of raising 189,206 euros and 80 cents by falsely claiming to be ill, said the family knew nothing about his son’s fraud.

He apologized to everyone who donated money and was deceived. He said Endrit could not have organized the scheme alone and mentioned another person who, he said, had been spending time with his son.

Të lidhura None found

“Please believe me: he hadn’t been seen at home for two or three weeks. They were planning everything. I know only my son, and now he should say who the others were, because he could never have devised this plan on his own. I don’t understand how he went to Pristina to get forged documents or how he went to Turkey. We swear to God that we knew nothing, and I apologize to the Albanians who contributed, even if it was just five cents. The money raised on ‘GoFound’ and in the square is in the bank; the police know this, and it will be returned. We didn’t take even five cents. We would rather have died, believe me before God, than have this happen because of what he did—or what the other three did. I don’t know what happened or who is behind this,” he told Tëvë1.

Xhemajl Azemi said he had seen his son exhausted. When he asked him how he was feeling, Endrit replied, “I can’t manage.” He added that his son had not been seen at home for a time and had travelled to Turkey.

“On the 31st, my daughter was at home and told me Endrit had left for Turkey after telling her he was ill. I had seen him on the 27th or 28th; he was very weak, completely exhausted. I asked him what was wrong, and he said he couldn’t manage. On the 31st, I was in the neighborhood and, when I came back, my daughter told me he had left for Turkey. I asked her what was wrong, and she told me it was this illness. I don’t know who had arranged it or who had done it. He went to Turkey, and I don’t know how long he stayed there,” he recounted.

The Basic Court in Gjilan has approved the Basic Prosecution Office in Gjilan’s request to impose one month of detention on Endrit Azemi, who is suspected of fraud.

He is suspected of falsely presenting himself as suffering from acute leukemia and obtaining 189,208.8 euros through the “GoFound” platform and calls for help organized in the city.

According to the prosecution file, over a period of around two weeks, he deliberately deceived citizens with the aim of unlawfully obtaining property, claiming that he suffered from acute leukemia.