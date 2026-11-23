Kosovo and Turkey review cooperation on defense, security and other areas

Kosovo’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Kreshnik Ahmeti, met his Turkish counterpart, Kemal Mehmet Bozay, in Ankara for political consultations.

The two sides discussed agreements under development, with a focus on defense, security, education and tourism. The aim is to advance the strategic partnership between Kosovo and Turkey. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora said the talks were part of efforts to strengthen cooperation between the two republics.

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The meeting also covered efforts to strengthen Kosovo’s international standing, its membership in international organizations and progress toward integration into Euro-Atlantic structures.

The deputy ministers also exchanged views on recent political and security developments in the region and around the world. According to the statement, they emphasized the importance of continued coordination and cooperation to preserve peace, stability and security.

The consultations reaffirmed their shared aim of intensifying political dialogue and turning cooperation between the two countries into concrete action in strategically important sectors.