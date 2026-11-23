Konjufca calls on Greece to recognize Kosovo during meeting with Gerapetritis in Athens

Kosovo’s foreign minister, Glauk Konjufca, met his Greek counterpart, George Gerapetritis, in Athens. They discussed relations between the two countries and opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation.

One of the main issues was Greece’s recognition of Kosovo’s independence. Konjufca said such a decision by Athens would help deepen relations between the two countries and strengthen good-neighborly ties in the region.

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In a post about the meeting, he praised Greece’s support for visa liberalization for Kosovo citizens, calling it an important contribution to advancing bilateral relations.

Konjufca also expressed a willingness to intensify cooperation through more regular political dialogue and stronger economic ties.

Finally, he said he had invited Gerapetritis to hold their next meeting in Kosovo.