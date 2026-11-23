Six people are suspected of irregularities in the process of issuing tree-cutting permits and preparing documents for transporting the timber. Those named in the complaint include the director of a forestry company in Dibër, three National Forests employees and two other people.

The Internal Affairs Department in Dibër has filed a criminal complaint against M.P. (57), a resident of Vevçan and director of the Stogovë Forestry Company in Dibër, part of the National Forests public enterprise.

Të lidhura None found

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the suspects also include two firewood distribution officers, O.J. (64) and M.L. (59), from the village of Xhepishte in Dibër, and archivist V.I. (47), from Dibër.

Police suspect that the archivist entered false information in the official register concerning people who had purportedly applied for tree-cutting permits. The permits are suspected of having been issued on the basis of these fictitious applications. The director, meanwhile, is accused of failing to provide proper oversight and to check the waybills for transporting the timber.

The two distribution officers are suspected of knowingly issuing waybills containing inaccurate information and then confirming them with their signatures.

Two other people from Xhepishte, B.L. (35) and A.L. (26), are suspected of helping the other suspects. According to police, they transported the timber in their trucks and helped conceal the illegal activity.

Criminal complaints have been filed against all six on suspicion of misuse of personal data, forgery of an official document and negligent performance of duties.