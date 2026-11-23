The Court of Appeal has upheld the Basic Court in Pristina’s decision to sentence Naim Murseli and Granit Plava to life imprisonment and Kushtrim Kokalla to 30 years in prison in connection with the murder of Liridona Ademaj on November 29, 2023.

The Basic Court’s ruling, announced on April 21, 2026, found all three defendants guilty and imposed the respective sentences.

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The appeals panel consisted of presiding judge Mentor Hajra, reporting judge Xhevdet Abazi and panel member Arben Hoti.

The first-instance judgment states that it was proven beyond reasonable doubt that Naim Murseli had planned to kill Liridona Ademaj because of problems in their family and marital relationship, resentment and a desire for revenge. According to the ruling, after June 25, 2022, when a life insurance policy worth 3,000,000 Swedish kronor was paid for in her name, Murseli also sought to gain financially from the murder.

A report by the Kosovo Institute of Forensic Psychiatry found that Murseli was not suffering from a mental disorder or illness when the crime was committed. At a hearing on September 22, 2025, experts Shpend Haxhibeqiri and Bujar Obërtinca also stated that neither Murseli nor Plava had a mental disorder.

At the initial hearing on January 31, 2025, Murseli pleaded not guilty to the murder of his wife. Plava did not enter a plea, while Kokalla said he would wait to consult his defense team. Tom Dodaj, by contrast, pleaded guilty, and the Basic Court sentenced him to five years in prison and a fine of 5,000 euros.

On December 10, 2025, the Court of Appeal changed Dodaj’s sentence for selling the weapon, reducing it to three years in prison and a fine of 3,000 euros.

The Basic Prosecution Office in Pristina had filed the indictment against Murseli, Plava, Kokalla and Dodaj on January 15, 2025.

According to the indictment, Murseli, Plava and Kokalla had agreed in advance that Plava would carry out the murder in exchange for 30,000 euros from Murseli. The prosecution alleges that Liridona’s husband, Naim Murseli, devised the plan after their family and marital relationship deteriorated and out of a desire for revenge.

The indictment says Murseli initially told Kokalla about the plan, but Kokalla refused to find a way to carry out the murder. Kokalla then found Plava and put him in contact with Murseli. According to the prosecution, Murseli bought the gun and 20 rounds of ammunition used in Liridona Ademaj’s murder from Tom Dodaj for 280 euros.