Former Democratic Party MP Ervin Salianji said he believes the political departure of Edi Rama and Sali Berisha may be near. In his view, both have become obstacles to change in Albania.

In an interview with host Ola Bruko on News24’s “Minuta e Parë,” Salianji discussed the opposition protests. He said public mobilization must continue and attention should remain focused on the square. Salianji said he has temporarily suspended his political movement so as not to interfere with the public protest, but stressed that he would continue working to change the Democratic Party (DP) and remove the Rama government.

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According to Salianji, the DP must make room for young people, academics and citizens, and ensure representation through voting. He said dissatisfaction with the government could give the opposition an advantage, but that this requires constant assessment and a new way of organizing.

He questioned whether Berisha could win elections with the same political team and said he would not rule out any option in continuing the fight: from legal proceedings and strengthening his political role to running for DP leader.

“They expelled him from the DP. The people he chose received fewer votes in the leadership, because he himself has no vote. They either try to smear you or send you to prison. They are falling apart! Something happened that nobody expected: after 36 years, the DP, despite having official representation in Parliament, cannot turn out for a protest. A shared belief has taken hold that these two are together and that the country needs a new political system. Ceaușescu was in the square, too. The same thing will happen. If Berisha tries to keep Rama in power, the latter’s end will be near, and they will go down together.

“The DP must hold a contest, because it is an important national asset. It must give young people, academics and citizens an opportunity, so that decisions are made according to the vote and the interests of Albanians. That would bring Rama down immediately. Another possibility is for both of them to leave at the same time through elections, as happened in Serbia or Hungary. They are trying to hold on to power by force. The movement must be determined to bring about change. Ultimately, power changes hands through the ballot, but in Albania the will of voters is distorted. The opposition also has the advantage of the dissatisfaction caused by the government.

“The DP and the opposition can assess the situation every day. Kruja and Fushë-Kruja are considered crime-ridden areas and have been used extensively for vote-buying. I have won even when substantial financial resources were used against me. When the people demand change, no trick can stop it. How can Berisha win with the same team with which he lost power in 2013? Is he going to seek victory again with the people whom voters sent into opposition? These two are grandfathers. Do they know how to do anything other than hold Albania hostage? They have plenty of free time! Their backs will be broken; they will buckle.

“Hope lies in the response of citizens and the public, in the square. Albania’s need for change will create the opportunity. I have stepped back because of the protest, and I will restart the movement. I am waiting so that I do not interfere with what is happening in the square, because this is an unprecedented, independent citizens’ movement. Attention must be focused there. If it does not succeed, I am here: for the movement, for change in the DP, for legal proceedings or for a run for party leader, using every legal avenue. I will also work to build support among the people, opposition forces and citizens, with the aim of bringing down this regime.

“I do not rule out any possibility that would allow the opposition to win elections. The fight must continue so that Rama is no longer prime minister by the time of the local elections. The smaller parties would show more dignity if they took the fight to Rama. These people could spur a movement within the Socialist Party (SP). They have already inflicted a cost on Rama, while their response comes at a cost to the SP,” Salianji said.