Who appointed Vlora Hyseni? Berisha accuses Rama, Vučić and Baton Haxhiu

Sali Berisha has reacted following the debate on the “Opinion” program over the appointment of Vlora Hyseni as head of the State Intelligence Service. He described the decision as unusual and raised questions about the circumstances that led to her appointment, mentioning Prime Minister Edi Rama, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and journalist Baton Haxhiu.

During the program, “Opinion” host Blendi Fevziu asked who was behind Vlora Hyseni’s appointment to head SHISH. According to Berisha, her appointment represents a unique case, as she was placed in the position after being dismissed as deputy director of Kosovo’s Intelligence Service by the President and Prime Minister of Kosovo.

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In a reaction published on Facebook, Berisha linked the appointment to an alleged relationship between Edi Rama and Aleksandar Vučić. He stated that Vučić is the “common patron” of Rama and Hyseni, presenting this as the only explanation for her appointment as head of Albania’s intelligence service.

Berisha claims that Hyseni was dismissed from her post in Kosovo because of her actions, which, according to media reports, were linked to the downloading of the Kosovo intelligence service’s database and its handover to the intelligence service in Belgrade. He described it as unprecedented that an official removed from her position in Kosovo would later be appointed to head SHISH.

He also mentioned a trip by Vlora Hyseni to Belgrade after her appointment, saying that, according to sources he considers unquestionable, she stayed there for 10 days.

In the same reaction, Berisha also mentioned Baton Haxhiu. He said it is “commonly said” that the journalist was the “godfather” of Hyseni’s appointment, adding that, for legal reasons, Haxhiu is obliged to declare that he has never met her. The reaction was carried by “Bota sot”.


Shtuar 25.09.2026 09:43

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