OVL-KLA organizes protests in Kosovo following Special Chambers verdict

The Organization of War Veterans of the Kosovo Liberation Army (OVL-KLA) has announced that it will hold protests today in Kosovo’s cities where its branches and structures operate. The gatherings are being organized in support of former KLA leaders, following the first-instance decision by the Specialist Chambers in The Hague.

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According to the organization’s announcement, the protests in most cities will begin at 5:00 p.m. In Pristina, the protest is scheduled for 9:00 p.m., reports “Bota sot.”

OVL-KLA has called on municipal institutions and citizens to participate in these gatherings, which aim to express support for the former KLA leaders and the values of the liberation war.

“We invite municipal institutions and all citizens of Kosovo to join these protests, in support of the former KLA leaders and the values of our liberation war,” the OVL-KLA announcement says.

The organization has stated that it will support only protests held peacefully and that do not undermine the constitutional order.

“OVL-KLA supports and will continue to support every protest in support of the former KLA leaders and our liberation war, as long as they are held peacefully and do not undermine the constitutional order,” the statement says.

OVL-KLA has also called on the political, state and national spectrum to unite their actions and begin preparing a national strategy.

According to the organization, this strategy should ensure support for the former KLA leaders until the conclusion of the appeals process.

The organization of the protests follows the first-instance verdict by the Kosovo Specialist Chambers against four former KLA leaders. The case is expected to be considered further at the appeals stage.