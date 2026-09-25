Choose a woman with a longer skirt”/ Antonio Tajani’s comments spark controversy in Italy as female MPs respond in miniskirts

The words of Italy’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, have sparked a wave of reactions across the country, with the Catholic Church also weighing in.

During a conference, Tajani was asked what he would suggest to his son when choosing a wife. He replied that an attractive woman might have had several relationships, been divorced and have a tendency to cheat.

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According to him, his advice would be for his son to choose a “less attractive” but trustworthy woman who would be a good mother and remain faithful to her marriage.

“Someone who perhaps wears skirts a little longer than the others,” Tajani said.

The comment triggered strong reactions both in political circles and on social media. Some users shared manipulated images of the minister wearing a miniskirt, while opposition MPs published photographs of themselves wearing short skirts.

Five Star Movement MP Chiara Apetino posted a photograph of herself in a miniskirt and addressed the minister ironically.

“Tajani, am I not a trustworthy woman? Am I not a good mother? In 2026, we should not have to listen to a government minister explain that it is better to marry a woman who is less striking and wears a longer skirt. Our trustworthiness is not measured in centimeters of fabric,” she wrote.

The protest also moved to the Italian Senate, where 11 opposition senators appeared in miniskirts at Palazzo Madama. They belonged to the Democratic Party, Italia Viva and the Green and Left Alliance.

Former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi called Tajani’s remarks inappropriate and demanded his resignation from the government.

“You cannot say that a girl wearing a slightly shorter skirt is not a serious person. What is this, the 18th century?” Renzi said.

The Catholic Church also responded to the issue. Monsignor Giuseppe Baturi, head of the Italian Bishops’ Conference, stressed that every word and look directed at a woman should express respect.

“Every word and every look directed at a woman should be full of respect and admiration,” Baturi said.

He also emphasized that, from a Christian perspective, women have a special role and that respect for them is particularly important.

Following the controversy, Antonio Tajani apologized for the words he had used. The Italian minister, who is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, said he had not intended to offend women.

“I apologize if anyone was offended by what I said, but I never intended to offend women. I have never done so in my life, either in my private life or in my public life,” Tajani said.


Shtuar 25.09.2026 09:40

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