UN General Assembly: Prime Minister Rama to deliver his speech today at the opening of the debate

Prime Minister Edi Rama, who has been in the United States since Saturday, is expected to deliver his speech today at the United Nations General Assembly. The prime minister’s speech is expected to take place at 5:00 p.m. local time, or 11:00 p.m. Albanian time, as part of the opening of the Assembly’s general debate.

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One of the questions that remains is whether Rama will speak during his address about the conviction of the KLA leaders. During his stay in the United States, the head of government also held a meeting with the Albanian community in Michigan.

According to previous announcements by the Agency for Media and Information, Rama is also expected to take part in high-level activities and hold meetings with representatives of politics, the economy and international organizations.

During his stay in the United States, Rama also faced Albanians who were protesting against him. During these moments, they addressed Rama with chants including “you criminal,” “you mafia,” and “Edi Rama, criminal, all of Albania hates you.”


Shtuar 25.09.2026 09:41

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