Tragedy during excursion in Iowa claims the lives of a teacher and a fifth-grade student

A school excursion to a nature reserve in Iowa, USA, has turned into a tragedy after a fifth-grade teacher and one of her students lost their lives.

According to investigative authorities and school officials, the teacher was with the students during an educational visit to an area of natural interest, organized as an extracurricular school activity, when the incident occurred.

Të lidhura

None found

The exact circumstances of the fatal incident and how it unfolded have not yet been made public by the authorities.

The loss of the teacher and the child has caused deep pain in the school community. Teachers, students and parents have expressed their shock and condolences to the affected families.

Meanwhile, authorities have launched an investigation to determine the full causes and circumstances of the tragedy. The school is expected to provide support to the students and families affected by the incident.


Shtuar 25.09.2026 09:40

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