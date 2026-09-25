Today begins the trial in absentia of 53 defendants accused of the Meja Massacre

The trial of 53 people accused of the Meja Massacre is being held today in their absence, as all the defendants are at large. The Meja Massacre was one of the most serious massacres committed during the war in Kosovo.

Të lidhura None found

The Special Prosecution of the Republic of Kosovo filed the indictment in absentia in December 2023 and amended it on December 23, 2024. On May 25, 2026, the Court of Appeals remanded for reconsideration the decision of the Basic Court in Pristina that had confirmed the indictment filed by the Special Prosecution.

The indictment charges the defendants with allegedly committing, during 1998–1999, the criminal offenses for which they are accused in villages in the Municipality of Gjakova. According to the indictment, they acted jointly as part of a common criminal structure.

The defendants are suspected of having held various command and operational roles in the Serbian army, police and security services during the war in Kosovo. They include officials and members of these structures of Serbia at the time: Momir Stojanoviqi, Sreten Çamoviqi, Nikolla Miqunoviqi, Millovan Kovaçeviqi, Sergej Peroviqi, Verolub Zhivkoviqi, Millan Koturi, Radomir Çoliqi, Dragutin Josifoviqi, Franko Simatoviqi, Momçillo Stanojeviqi, Vllatko Vukoviqi and Ilija Todorovi.