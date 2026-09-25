President Aleksandar Vučić makes major announcement: I will resign on Sunday! I will also speak with Putin

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has declared in New York that he will submit his resignation as president on Sunday, September 27, at around 8:00 p.m.

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He said that after resigning, he would give citizens his explanation for the decision. During his stay in New York, where he attended the United Nations General Assembly, Vučić said he held a series of meetings with representatives of important countries.

He mentioned the German foreign minister, Russia’s Sergei Lavrov, North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, as well as planned meetings with American officials, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, and Chinese representative Han Zheng.

Vučić said he was particularly pleased with his talks with American officials, while announcing that before leaving office he would also hold a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

One of the main issues he expects to discuss with Putin is the situation surrounding Serbia’s Oil Industry, NIS. Vučić said he hoped that two or three days after speaking with the Russian president, he would have more information and a clearer answer on resolving the company’s issue.

Vučić attacks Rašić and links him to Kurti

The Serbian president also commented on the decision by Nenad Rašić, chairman of the “For Freedom, Justice and Survival” party, to support the Students’ List in the parliamentary elections on October 25. Rašić has stated that his party will strongly support the Students’ List “with all available means” and will mobilize its supporters to take part in the electoral process. Commenting on this position, Vučić said that Rašić was following the positions of Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti. “Nenad Rašić—this is Albin Kurti himself. It is not Nenad Rašić, it is Albin Kurti,” Vučić declared, accusing him of following Kurti’s orders.

Vučić’s statements came after Rašić, who is part of Kosovo’s government, publicly announced his party’s support for the Students’ List in the October 25 elections. Meanwhile, the Serb List also reacted to Rašić’s decision, linking him to Kurti and criticizing him for supporting the Students’ List. These are the positions of the Serb List and not an independent assessment of Rašić’s motives. Vučić also spoke about his appearance at the UN, saying that during his visit to New York he had defended the interests of Serbia and its citizens. He emphasized that although leaving office was an important moment, he did not want to focus on the personal aspect, adding that a politician must be prepared to leave politics one day.

The Serbian president also referred to relations with the Western Balkan countries and particularly criticized Croatia for its positions toward Serbia. He said that Belgrade wanted friendly relations with the countries of the region, while claiming that some of them sought regional dominance. Another issue mentioned by Vučić was Expo 2027, which will be held in Belgrade. He said he had discussed the organization of the event with foreign leaders and officials, including American officials, and that Serbia must complete its preparations to host the event. In conclusion, Vučić reiterated that he would submit his resignation on Sunday evening, while saying that citizens would hear his explanation for the decision from him. He had previously announced that after leaving the presidency, he would become involved in the campaign for the October 25 elections as an ordinary citizen.