Minçev: Public servants’ presence in the administration is verified through reports or inspections

The Minister of Public Administration, Goran Minçev, said that public-sector employees’ regular attendance at the workplace can be checked in various ways.

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Speaking on the “Noќno Studio” program on 4TV, Minçev explained that the procedure may be initiated by a report concerning a specific public servant, a complaint about an institution or as part of a general inspection campaign.

“Verification may be conducted on the basis of a report concerning a specific public servant, a particular institution or through a general campaign that must be carried out by the State Labour Inspectorate,” he said.

According to the minister, action is also taken in response to reports submitted to the inspectorate operating within the Ministry of Public Administration.

However, Minçev did not disclose the exact number of employees who may be absent from work while continuing to receive a salary.


Shtuar 25.09.2026 09:00

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