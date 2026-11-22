Sunday will bring changeable weather, with periods of clear skies and clouds, while during the afternoon and evening rain showers are expected in some parts of the country.

The early morning hours will have intervals of sun and partial clouds. As time passes, the clouds will thicken, bringing rain, which in certain areas may be accompanied by isolated thunderstorms.

Të lidhura None found

In the capital, the weather is forecast to be mostly cloudy, with a chance of precipitation during the second part of the day. Temperatures in Tirana are expected to range from 12 to 19 degrees Celsius, according to meteorological sources.