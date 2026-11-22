Social welfare data for October 2026 have been made public by the Kosovo Agency of Statistics.

According to ASK, the structure of beneficiaries of social welfare schemes in October 2026 focuses mainly on support for the elderly, war-related categories, and families in need.

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Other schemes also include family pensions, paraplegic and tetraplegic pensions, pensions for families of martyrs and war invalids, pensions of the Kosovo Security Force and Trepça, the financial support program for child allowances, as well as other specific social schemes.

From the published data, the largest number of beneficiaries belongs to basic old-age pensions, with 174,399 people.

Meanwhile, the smallest number of beneficiaries is recorded under the financial support scheme for unemployed women on maternity leave, with 7,053 beneficiaries.

This list also includes veterans, with 39,777 beneficiaries.