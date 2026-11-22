Lawyer Tomë Gashi has voiced support for the claims made by former Supreme Court President Fejzullah Hasani regarding prosecutor Blerim Igrishta.

In his statement, Hasani had stressed that if accountability existed, Igrishta would no longer be allowed to enter the Prosecutor’s Office building.

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In a social media post, Gashi recalled the episode when prosecutor Igrishta had ordered the arrest and 48-hour detention of Hashim Miftari, only because his cow had entered the courtyard of the court in Graçanica.

With this reaction, lawyer Gashi joined Hasani’s critical stance toward prosecutor Igrishta’s actions.

In his post, Gashi wrote that the former Supreme Court president said that if there were accountability, that prosecutor would no longer be able to enter the Prosecutor’s Office.

He added that the prosecutor who arrested and sent Hashim Miftari to 48-hour detention because his cow had entered the courtyard of the court in Graçanica is named Blerim Igrishta.