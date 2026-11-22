Albanian representatives in the Serbian parliament expressed readiness for dialogue and cooperation with the newly formed parliamentary majority, but stressed that they will not back down from their demands for the rights of Albanians living in the Presevo Valley.

During the constitutive session of the Serbian Assembly, MP Shaip Kamberi emphasized that institutional representation, the issue of address passivization, recognition of diplomas, and education in the Albanian language remain open problems that require solutions.

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“We will support any initiative and are ready for partnership in resolving these issues, but we will not give up on our principles and demands. The very right to equality is not negotiable,” Kamberi declared.

Political analysts Nehat Hyseni and Refik Hasani assessed that Albanian MPs should respond positively to the offer of dialogue with the new majority in Serbia, but without compromising demands related to the rights of the Albanian community in the Presevo Valley.

According to them, the change in parliamentary configuration opens a window of opportunity for addressing old problems; however, the promises of the Student List must be confirmed with tangible actions.

Cooperation with minorities and demands to the new government

Political analyst Refik Hasani called on Albanian MPs not only to cooperate with the new parliamentary majority but also with representatives of other national minorities, including Hungarians, Bosniaks, and Bulgarians.

In his statement to “Bota sot,” Hasani stressed that minorities should benefit from the new political circumstances to secure broader representation in central institutions and important state positions.

“Regarding the readiness of Albanian MPs for dialogue and cooperation with the new authorities in Serbia, it is important that they respond to offers from the Student List in Serbia. Therefore, not only Albanian MPs but all MPs belonging to ethnic and autochthonous nationalities, such as Hungarians, Albanians, Bosniaks, and Bulgarians, should cooperate,” Hasani declared.

He mentioned the possibility that minority representatives could seek leadership positions in the Assembly, Government, and independent institutions, as well as proportional representation in the police, army, intelligence service, prosecution, judiciary, and diplomatic missions.

Regarding the promises of the Student List on minority rights, Hasani said it is still early to assess whether they will bring real improvement to the position of Albanians.

“As for the Student List in Serbia, I am not exactly aware of what they promised at their gatherings, during protests, and later during the campaign, even though they have published a government program. However, it is still early to draw an accurate conclusion about how much Albanians can hope for a positive change, for a change of narrative and discourse followed so far. We must wait and see how the new institutions will act and whether their pledges will turn into concrete steps for improving the position of national minorities,” he said.

Hasani also asked the two Albanian MPs to coordinate their actions, both among themselves and with municipal mayors, chairs of municipal assemblies, and other Albanian political entities. According to him, among the priorities should be the creation of a parliamentary commission that would investigate cases of address passivization and enable the restoration of addresses for affected citizens.

“So, Albanians must be unique and submit in writing a request for the creation and formation of a parliamentary commission to investigate all passivized persons and restore the addresses of all affected Albanian citizens, without distinction, not only in Presevo, Medvedja, and Bujanovac, but throughout Serbia,” Hasani declared.

He also asked that through parliamentary questions and interpellations, accurate data be obtained on the number of passivized citizens and accountability be sought for officials who, according to him, implement discriminatory practices.

In addition, Hasani listed other demands, including proportional representation in local and central institutions, implementation of the Referendum of March 1 and 2, 1992, respect for the Konculj Agreement of May 20, 2001, and the return of the UCPMB memorial plaque in Presevo, which was removed on January 20, 2013.

Among other things, he demanded the opening of border crossings in Dobrosin, Breznica, Miratoc, Muhoc, and at Kapia, the establishment of an institute for the preservation of Albanian cultural heritage, the opening of a faculty in the Albanian language, as well as the possibility of creating a public university.

Hasani also raised security concerns in the three municipalities, demanding a review of the presence of Serbian forces in Albanian settlements and respect for the amnesty for former UCPMB members. He also called for the functioning of multiethnic police in accordance with the ethnic structure of the population and the prohibition of hate speech and inscriptions against Albanians.

In the end, Hasani stressed that Albanian MPs must be the voice of the citizens who voted for them and should not settle for mere public statements.

“Albanian MPs will face various challenges, but they are required to be the voice of the people and for their demands not to remain only at the declarative level. Albanian MPs, together with all MPs belonging to ethnic and autochthonous nationalities, such as Hungarians, Bosniaks, and Bulgarians, must cooperate closely, initiating debates and submitting joint demands. They should also insist on constitutional and legal changes regarding reserved seats in the Assembly for ethnic and autochthonous nationalities, as well as other issues related to their common interests. This cooperation should continue throughout this legislature of the Serbian Parliament,” Hasani concluded.

Dialogue with the new government, but without giving up on Albanian demands

Meanwhile, political analyst from Presevo, Nehat Hyseni, said that dialogue with the new institutions should be based on the principle of equality and respect for the rights of Albanians, recalling that previous promises by Belgrade governments have not always been translated into concrete solutions to their problems.

“I consider that Albanian MPs should be ready for dialogue and cooperation with the new institutions of Serbia, regardless of their political affiliation. However, this dialogue must take place on the basis of equality, democratic reciprocity, and respect for the constitutional and legal rights of Albanians. The change of the parliamentary majority in Serbia, after the elections of October 25, 2026, constitutes an important political development. This creates a new institutional configuration, but it does not automatically mean that state policy toward Albanians will change. Therefore, my position is: dialogue yes, cooperation yes, but not in exchange for political silence and giving up on legitimate national and civic demands,” Hyseni declared.

Speaking about expectations from the new parliamentary majority, Hyseni said that the Student List’s promises on fighting corruption, rule of law, and institutional reform could also have an impact on the protection of minority rights. However, he stressed that a distinction must be made between general pledges and concrete commitment to solving Albanians’ problems.

“Albanians have reason to be attentive and to have expectations from political changes in Serbia, but they should not rely only on general declarations about democracy, rule of law, and respect for national minority rights. However, there is a difference between promises for general democratization of the state and a concrete policy for solving the problems of Albanians in the Presevo Valley. For me, the first test of the Student List’s seriousness will be how it handles issues that have been the object of discrimination and constant complaints by Albanians,” he said.

Among the main issues to be addressed, Hyseni singled out address passivization, proportional representation in state institutions, education in the Albanian language, and recognition of diplomas obtained in Kosovo.

He assessed that address passivization directly undermines the legal security of citizens, while institutional representation must be guaranteed as a right and not depend on the will of the government.

“The issue of address passivization is one of the most serious problems because it directly affects the legal existence and civic security of thousands of Albanians. Passivization can deprive citizens of personal documents, exercise of rights, and access to public services. This issue requires review of administrative practices, transparency, effective appeal mechanisms, and restoration of addresses of affected citizens when there is no legal basis for their passivization. Institutional representation should be treated as a matter of equality and not as a matter of the good will of the government. Albanians must have proportional and effective representation in state institutions, especially in the police, judiciary, prosecution, public administration, and other institutions important for citizens’ lives,” Hyseni stressed.

He also highlighted the importance of education in the Albanian language, demanding quality textbooks, better learning conditions, and opportunities for university studies in that language. Regarding recognition of Kosovo diplomas, he said young Albanians should not be penalized because of where they completed their studies.

“Thirdly, education in the Albanian language should be treated as a fundamental right and as an investment in the community’s future. It is required to provide quality textbooks, improve learning conditions, advance educational staff, and create opportunities for university studies in the Albanian language. Fourthly, recognition of diplomas obtained in Kosovo is an issue of special importance. Young Albanians should not be penalized because of where they studied. Recognition of diplomas must be done through transparent, fast procedures based on academic and professional criteria,” he declared.

Regarding representation with two MPs in the Serbian Assembly, Hyseni said this number does not allow Albanians to influence decision-making alone, but it creates space for institutional articulation of their demands.

He singled out the appearance of MP Shaip Kamberi on November 18, appreciating his offer for dialogue and political partnership, without giving up on Albanian demands.

“The fact that the Albanian Coalition has secured two mandates in the Serbian Assembly is an important opportunity for institutional articulation of the interests of Albanians in the Presevo Valley. Albanian MPs cannot determine the parliamentary majority alone, but they have the opportunity to influence parliamentary debates, submit amendments, request sessions and debates on issues of the Valley, and build cooperation with MPs who support democracy and minority rights. In this context, I would also highlight the appearance of MP Shaip Kamberi on November 18, who, according to the position articulated in the Assembly, offered dialogue and political partnership, without giving up on the legitimate demands of Albanians,” Hyseni said.

He proposed drafting a common parliamentary platform for the Presevo Valley, as well as creating a special mechanism for reviewing the problems of Albanians in Presevo, Bujanovac, and Medvedja. According to him, MPs should use interpellations, amendments, parliamentary questions, and legislative initiatives, while also cooperating with other MPs.