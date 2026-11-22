Alphabet Day/ Rama sends greetings with images from the First Albanian School: Under the charm of these letters, the future breathes

Prime Minister Edi Rama has shared a message on social media on the occasion of November 22, Albanian Language Alphabet Day.

This date marks one of the most important events in the history of Albanian language and culture. On November 22, 1908, in Manastir, the Congress of Manastir concluded, where delegates from various Albanian regions gathered to discuss and decide on a common alphabet for the Albanian language.

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This decision marked an important step toward the unification of Albanian writing, helping develop education, publications in the mother tongue, and the strengthening of national identity.

Through a Facebook post, the head of government chose to congratulate citizens on this important day for national history and identity, referring to the Albanian letters as a symbol of the nation’s memory and future.

“On the day of the most beautiful letters, under whose charm the memory of our nation lives and the future breathes, I wish you a peaceful Sunday,” Rama writes in his post.