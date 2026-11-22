Today is expected to be characterized by changeable weather throughout Albania, with alternating clear spells and cloudiness.

Rain showers are forecast to occur mainly during the afternoon and evening hours in some regions of the country.

Të lidhura None found

According to meteorological forecasts, the first part of the day will bring sunny intervals and scattered clouds.

As the hours pass, cloud cover will gradually increase, creating conditions for rain showers; in some areas these showers may also be accompanied by isolated thunderstorms.

In Tirana, the weather is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain during the second part of the day. Temperatures in the capital will range from 12 to 19 degrees Celsius.

On the coast and in the western lowlands, temperatures will remain relatively mild for this period of the year. Vlora and Fier will rank among the warmest cities, with highs that could reach up to 19 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, in the northeastern and southeastern areas, the weather will be cooler, especially in the morning and night hours. Cities such as Peshkopia and Korça will have lower temperatures than in the western lowlands, while even colder values are expected in mountainous regions.

The wind is expected to blow mainly from the south and southeast, with light to moderate intensity; during periods of rain, it may temporarily strengthen.