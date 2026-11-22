Rama congratulates Albanians on November 22: “On the day of the most beautiful letters

On November 22, 1908, in the city of Manastir, the Congress of Manastir concluded its work, a key event in the history of our language and culture. Delegates gathered from various Albanian regions reached a historic agreement that day on a common alphabet for the Albanian language.

The Congress’s decision marked a fundamental moment on the path toward unifying the written Albanian language. It created conditions for the further development of education and publications in the mother tongue, and played an important role in strengthening national consciousness and identity.

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On this notable anniversary, Prime Minister Edi Rama chose to address citizens with a congratulatory message through social media. In his Facebook post, the head of government referred to the Albanian letters as a symbol of the nation’s memory and its perspective.

“On the day of the most beautiful letters, under whose charm the memory of our nation lives and the future breathes, I wish you a peaceful Sunday,” Rama wrote in his greeting.