Today, November 22, is Albanian Alphabet Day, now declared an official holiday of Albania. November 22 has special symbolism and marks the greatest unifying moment of Albanians, in commemoration of the Congress of Manastir, held from November 14 to 22, 1908.

The Council of Ministers approved a decision to amend the law on national holidays and commemorative days, proposing to the Assembly of Albania the addition of Alphabet Day as one of our national holidays.

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Albanian Alphabet Day was approved by the Assembly in February of this year, and this is the first time it is celebrated as an official holiday. The initiative was also taken following discussions at the diaspora summit.

Fifty delegates from 26 different cities, clubs, and associations participated in the Congress of Manastir. At this Congress, the decision was approved to adopt the Latin alphabet with some changes to the letters, adapting them for the Albanian language.

Albanian intellectuals from all Albanian territories participated in Manastir. Mid’hat Frashëri was elected chairman of the congress, while Luigj Gurakuqi and Gjergji Qiriazi were vice-chairmen, and his sister Parashqevi Qiriazi was the only woman at this congress.

Given the number and importance of the participants, the Congress of Manastir was the most important event for the Albanian people at the beginning of the 20th century, and as a result of this work, Albania’s independence was declared on November 28, 1912.

This day is also a national holiday for Albanians in North Macedonia. The Museum of the Albanian Alphabet operates in Manastir, which contains about 56 photographs of participants and 230 documents in digital and paper form.