Vlora Hyseni dismissed after house arrest: Who will temporarily head the State Intelligence Service

Following Vlora Hyseni’s suspension from her position as head of the State Intelligence Service by order of SPAK, the leadership of the institution has been temporarily entrusted to Elvis Lila.

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Hyseni was placed under house arrest by decision of the GJKKO, accused of helping businessman Ergys Agasi escape.

These accusations are also evidenced in the SPAK file, a part of which BalkanWeb published today.

According to the order issued for this purpose, Lila will exercise the competences of the head of SHISH until the appointment of a new director.

The decision has entered into force immediately and is based on the Constitution and the legislation in force for public administration and the State Intelligence Service.

Hyseni initially appeared at Prishtina airport, where she was handed over to Kosovo authorities. She was then escorted to the Vërmica border crossing, where at the border with Kukës she was handed over to Albanian authorities to continue legal procedures.

After arriving on Albanian territory, a civilian vehicle of the authorities escorted Hyseni to Tirana, where the house arrest measure will be enforced.

Decision:

Mr. Elvis Lila, director of the Operative Department, is temporarily delegated the administrative competences of the director of the State Intelligence Service.

2. The delegation of competences begins with the entry into force of this order and ends with the appointment of the director of the State Intelligence Service.

3. Mr. Elvis Lila, director of the Operative Department at the State Intelligence Service, is charged with implementing this order.

4. This order enters into force immediately and is published in the Official Gazette.