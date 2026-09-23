Britain reviews agreement on Chagos Islands, US support sought

The United Kingdom has decided to review the 2025 agreement for the transfer of sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, as it lacks the backing of the United States.

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Under that agreement, Britain would transfer sovereignty to Mauritius, while the military base on Diego Garcia would be leased for a 99-year period. U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly opposed this deal and recently described it as “terrible”.

British Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said that London must cooperate with the U.S. administration to reach an acceptable agreement, focusing on the long-term security of the joint UK-US military base on Diego Garcia.

The British government stresses that this review is not a formal process with a set deadline and that the aim is to find a solution that guarantees the security of the base and can be supported by allies.