Singapore increases fines for bus passengers who play loud music, eat, or rest feet on seats

Bus passengers in Singapore now face fines of up to 500 Singapore dollars for behaviors such as placing feet on seats, listening to loud music, consuming food or drinks, and littering in the vehicle.

Të lidhura

None found

For more serious violations, the penalty can reach 5,000 Singapore dollars. This includes obstructing or endangering passengers at bus terminals, as well as soiling the buses, stations, or terminals themselves.

These measures were made public on Monday by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) of Singapore, which stressed that the goal is to create a safer, more orderly, and more pleasant public transport environment for everyone.

The new rules bring the bus system closer to the MRT rail network, where prohibitions and sanctions for such actions, including eating on trains, have long been in place.

Until now, such behaviors on buses were mainly handled through transport company regulations. Drivers could ask passengers to stop the disturbing actions or get off the bus. Now, some of these actions have become official legal offenses and can be punished with fines.

Notices of violations will be issued by authorized transport staff, such as ticket inspectors and terminal staff. Bus drivers, known as “captains” in Singapore, will not have this authority, because their primary duty is the safe driving of the vehicle. However, they can call on passengers to stop the annoying behavior. In case of refusal, the passenger may be ordered to alight from the bus, and in serious situations, the police may intervene.

Singapore is not the only country tightening measures to curb disruptive behavior on public transport. In Krakow, Poland, new rules foresee fines for passengers who disturb the peace in vehicles by using mobile phones or other electronic devices. In the United Kingdom, existing laws prohibit antisocial behavior on trains and at stations, including the use of devices that emit sound without permission, when this disturbs others. Some politicians have also proposed specific fines for people who listen to music or watch videos loudly without headphones on public transport, with penalties that can reach up to 1,000 pounds.

Transport authorities in these countries are increasingly setting rules for passenger behavior, with the aim that shared spaces become quieter and more comfortable.

“Public transport is a shared space, and every passenger has a role to play in creating a polite and pleasant traveling environment,” LTA stated.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 14:45

Tags:
Nagavci: 11 days remain to elect the president; a state-level approach without political grandstanding is needed

Nagavci: 11 days remain to elect the president; a state-level approach without political grandstanding is needed
Haxhiu: Families of Thaçi, Veseli and Krasniqi declined invitation to meet

Haxhiu: Families of Thaçi, Veseli and Krasniqi declined invitation to meet
Von der Leyen to visit Pristina on Thursday

Von der Leyen to visit Pristina on Thursday
Kurti warns of new elections if president is not elected

Kurti warns of new elections if president is not elected
Filipçe: LSDM will support the government if it secures more favorable conditions or guarantees for integration to continue without blockades

Filipçe: LSDM will support the government if it secures more favorable conditions or guarantees for integration to continue without blockades
Tetova records first case as Macedonia reaches 70 people infected with West Nile fever

Tetova records first case as Macedonia reaches 70 people infected with West Nile fever
Emanuela Orlandi case/Gabriella Boggiani included in investigation following 1983 phone call

Emanuela Orlandi case/Gabriella Boggiani included in investigation following 1983 phone call
Book about Princess Diana sparks clash with King Charles as royal palace hits back

Book about Princess Diana sparks clash with King Charles as royal palace hits back
sultanbeyli escortGrandpashabet girişJojobetCasibommarsbahisjojobetjojobetcasibomCasibomCasino welcome bonusjojobetcasibomjojobetcasibommarsbahis güncel girişjojobetsekabetcasibom güncel girişcasibom güncel girişcasibom girişcasibom girişcasibomcasibomcasibomholiganbetmarsbahisjojobetfixbetholiganbetmarsbahiscasibomjojobetholiganbetroketbetzbahiscasibombahsegeljojobetbahsegelsekabet