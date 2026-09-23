Analysts break down the messages and consequences of the protests over the Specialist Chambers

Protests in support of the former leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army are being accompanied by a series of messages, including open calls directed at lawmakers in the Kosovo Assembly.

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One of the slogans displayed during the protest was: “Deputies, whoever does not support amending and supplementing the Law on the Specialist Chambers will face the people!” Also, a letter with strong tones is being circulated on social platforms against those who see the trial of former KLA leaders as just, which concludes with the call: “Down with the traitors of the people!”

Adem Lushaj, head of the “Association of Independent Intellectuals,” said in a statement to “Bota sot” that citizens enjoy the democratic right to protest against court decisions and to demand changes in legislation.

He specified that protests and opposition to a verdict are an expression of fundamental freedoms. According to him, citizens have the right to express dissatisfaction, demand justice, and seek a review of laws, including the modification or repeal of the law on the Specialist Chambers, as was articulated in the recent protests.

However, Lushaj underscored the importance of distinguishing between the protest itself and the form in which messages are communicated. He considers that phrases like “face the people” or labeling deputies as “traitors” can be interpreted as intimidating and exclusionary language.

“Deputies can and should be criticized for their stances, but they should not be threatened or labeled. Equally damaging is the division of citizens into ‘pro-KLA’ and ‘anti-KLA.’ Having a different opinion on a court decision does not mean being against Kosovo or against the KLA war,” he stated.

The analyst stressed that Kosovo, at this delicate moment, needs more calm, dialogue, and civic cohesion. He added that protests and opposition are permissible, but without turning citizens with differing viewpoints into “enemies” or “traitors.”

According to him, caution must be exercised regarding hate speech and divisiveness, and he did not rule out the possibility that certain individuals may be influenced or instrumentalized by circles with different interests. “The KLA and the sacrifice for Kosovo’s freedom are not defended by dividing Albanians among themselves, but by preserving dignity, argument, and societal unity. Kosovo belongs to all its citizens,” he concluded.

On the other hand, sociologist and university professor Fadil Maloku assesses that these protests could contribute to social consolidation and homogenization, dimming Serbia’s efforts at division and polarization.

However, he warned that the situation could generate regional tensions, while Serbia may exploit the Hague verdict to continue contesting Kosovo’s statehood. According to Maloku, it seems that Serbia and the architects of the harsh Hague verdict, who had predicted and worked diligently for nearly three decades for extreme polarization, identity fragmentation, or even a civil war scenario, will be disappointed. He explained that although society had sunk into a collective complacency after the declaration of independence, the current protests are likely to prolong Serbia’s hope for fragmentation.

He elaborated that these protests could convert in two linear directions. The first, which is already taking the form of an emotional and national homogenization and a positive potential for consolidation. And the second, which carries the risk of polarization and unbridled regional tension, where Serbia will use this verdict in all decision-making forums to further contest statehood.

Maloku emphasized that the verdict could have consequences beyond the legal sphere, impacting collective identity and fueling a new mobilizing narrative. According to him, the protests in Pristina show that a considerable part of society perceives the verdict not merely as a punishment of individuals, but as an event that deeply wounds the collective memory of the war, liberation, and state-building of Kosovo.

In the end, Maloku assessed that the protests could turn into a broader social movement if they manage to transcend partisan and group interests. He thinks they could create a new political narrative, but if they remain tied to narrow interests, they risk turning into mere partisan iconography and a failed, frustrating folklorism. “The protest, if it manages to ‘liberate’ itself from the shackles of traditional party frameworks, will succeed in creating new ‘negotiating’ conditions, both with Serbia and with the new decision-making centers,” he concluded for “Bota sot.”