Marko Kepi honored by Parliament of Georgia for his contribution in support of the Georgian diaspora

Marko Kepi, an Albanian-American, member of the United States Marine Corps (U.S. Marines) and officer of the New York Police Department (NYPD), has been honored by the Parliament of Georgia with a Certificate of Appreciation and a special award for his contribution and support to the Georgian diaspora.

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During his visit to Georgia, Kepi held important meetings and discussions with representatives of state institutions, creating new friendships and strengthening ties between Albanian, Georgian, and American communities.

Kepi expressed his sincere gratitude to Giorgi Tabatadze, Director of the Directorate for International Legal, Consular and Diaspora Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, for the support and hospitality during the visit.

He extended special thanks to the Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, Shalva Papuashvili, as well as to MP Irakli Zarkua, Chairman of the Diaspora Committee, for the appreciation and honor given.

As an Albanian-American, American serviceman and NYPD officer, Marko Kepi expressed pride in the opportunity to continue building bridges of friendship and cooperation among Albanians, Georgians and Americans.

This recognition represents another important moment in Marko Kepi’s commitment to strengthening relations between communities and supporting diasporas in the United States of America. /albeu.com/