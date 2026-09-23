Marko Kepi honored by Parliament of Georgia for his contribution in support of the Georgian diaspora

Marko Kepi, an Albanian-American, member of the United States Marine Corps (U.S. Marines) and officer of the New York Police Department (NYPD), has been honored by the Parliament of Georgia with a Certificate of Appreciation and a special award for his contribution and support to the Georgian diaspora.

Të lidhura

None found

During his visit to Georgia, Kepi held important meetings and discussions with representatives of state institutions, creating new friendships and strengthening ties between Albanian, Georgian, and American communities.

Kepi expressed his sincere gratitude to Giorgi Tabatadze, Director of the Directorate for International Legal, Consular and Diaspora Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, for the support and hospitality during the visit.

He extended special thanks to the Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, Shalva Papuashvili, as well as to MP Irakli Zarkua, Chairman of the Diaspora Committee, for the appreciation and honor given.

As an Albanian-American, American serviceman and NYPD officer, Marko Kepi expressed pride in the opportunity to continue building bridges of friendship and cooperation among Albanians, Georgians and Americans.

This recognition represents another important moment in Marko Kepi’s commitment to strengthening relations between communities and supporting diasporas in the United States of America. /albeu.com/


Shtuar 23.09.2026 14:02

Tags: , ,
Nagavci: 11 days remain to elect the president; a state-level approach without political grandstanding is needed

Nagavci: 11 days remain to elect the president; a state-level approach without political grandstanding is needed
Haxhiu: Families of Thaçi, Veseli and Krasniqi declined invitation to meet

Haxhiu: Families of Thaçi, Veseli and Krasniqi declined invitation to meet
Von der Leyen to visit Pristina on Thursday

Von der Leyen to visit Pristina on Thursday
Kurti warns of new elections if president is not elected

Kurti warns of new elections if president is not elected
Filipçe: LSDM will support the government if it secures more favorable conditions or guarantees for integration to continue without blockades

Filipçe: LSDM will support the government if it secures more favorable conditions or guarantees for integration to continue without blockades
Tetova records first case as Macedonia reaches 70 people infected with West Nile fever

Tetova records first case as Macedonia reaches 70 people infected with West Nile fever
Emanuela Orlandi case/Gabriella Boggiani included in investigation following 1983 phone call

Emanuela Orlandi case/Gabriella Boggiani included in investigation following 1983 phone call
Book about Princess Diana sparks clash with King Charles as royal palace hits back

Book about Princess Diana sparks clash with King Charles as royal palace hits back
sultanbeyli escortGrandpashabet girişJojobetCasibommarsbahisjojobetjojobetcasibomCasibomCasino welcome bonusjojobetcasibomjojobetcasibommarsbahis güncel girişjojobetsekabetcasibom güncel girişcasibom güncel girişcasibom girişcasibom girişcasibomcasibomcasibomholiganbetmarsbahisjojobetfixbetholiganbetmarsbahiscasibomjojobetholiganbetroketbetzbahiscasibombahsegeljojobetbahsegelsekabet