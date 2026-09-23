Vlora Hyseni dismissed after being placed under house arrest, Elvis Lila temporarily takes over the powers of the SHISH director

The State Intelligence Service (SHISH) has a new interim head after the decision of the Special Court of First Instance (GJKKO) to place the institution’s former leader, Vlora Hyseni, under house arrest. Elvis Lila, who holds the post of director of the Operational Department, will exercise the authority of the head until a full successor is determined. Hyseni is accused by SPAK of facilitating the escape of businessman Ergys Agasi.

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Materials from the Special Prosecution’s case file, a fragment of which was made public today by BalkanWeb, support the charges against her. According to the special act, the delegation of powers to Lila took effect immediately and is based on the Constitution as well as current legislation on state administration and the intelligence service.

The former SHISH head was initially placed at the disposal of Kosovo authorities at Pristina airport. She was then transported to the Vërmica border crossing, on the border with Kukës, where she was handed over to Albanian forces to continue criminal proceedings. After crossing into Albanian territory, a civilian vehicle of the authorities accompanied Hyseni to Tirana, where she will serve the security measure in her apartment.

The text of the decision states that Mr. Elvis Lila, director of the Operational Department, will temporarily have all administrative powers belonging to the head of the State Intelligence Service transferred to him. The delegation of these functions lasts from the entry into force of the order until the appointment of the new director. Lila himself is tasked with implementing this order, which enters into force immediately and will be published in the Official Gazette.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 14:03

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