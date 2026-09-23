Kosovo and USA strengthen defense alliance, aim to advance KSF capacities

At the annual M2M workshop held in Kosovo, the close cooperation between Kosovo and the United States of America in the security sector was reaffirmed, while highlighting the irreplaceable role of the Iowa National Guard. This was announced by the Ministry of Defense through a statement.

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During this activity, the parties discussed common objectives and concrete measures to advance the capabilities and interoperability of the Kosovo Security Force with allies.

Minister of Defense Ejup Maqedonci pointed out that the focus will be on turning common strategies into real actions. “Together, we are building a more capable, professional, modern and interoperable force with our partners. Our focus remains clear: to turn our common plans into concrete actions and advance our partnership to a new level,” he stated.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 14:46

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