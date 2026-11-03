VLEN councillors in Butel formally request Albanian-language signs at Mega Park (DOCUMENT)

The VLEN municipal councillors’ group in the Municipality of Butel has formally called for Albanian-language signs at Mega Park and for bilingualism to be implemented in public spaces, as required by law.

The group’s position was made public by municipal councillor Usein Ramadani. In their statement, the councillors said they welcome any investment that benefits citizens, regardless of who carries it out.

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Although they attended the opening of Mega Park in Butel, the councillors clarified that supporting investments does not mean they will remain silent about respect for language rights.

As grounds for implementing the legal provisions on the official use of Albanian in the municipality, they cited data from the 2021 official census. According to the census, Albanians make up 37.12 percent of the population of the Municipality of Butel, a figure that, the councillors said, underscores the importance of meeting these obligations.

On this basis, the request submitted by the VLEN group calls not only for Albanian-language signage at Mega Park, but also for the use of both languages on signs, in squares, on streets and in other public spaces wherever the law requires it.

In closing their statement, the VLEN councillors in Butel stressed that their position combines welcoming investment with advocating for rights and respect for the law.