Violence against students at a protest/ Alketa Vejsiu addresses Rama: No seat of power is worth an Albanian’s life!

Well-known TV host Alketa Vejsiu has spoken out following heightened tensions and clashes between protesters and police in Tirana.

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Vejsiu chose to convey a message through social media, stressing that Albania belongs to no government, party or political group.

At a time when the capital is experiencing fierce protests and repeated police interventions, her statement takes on particular political significance, as it challenges the idea that power can be placed above the interests of citizens.

“Albanians must not turn against one another! No!

We may have different beliefs. We may disagree about the government, the opposition, the way the country is run or the way protests are conducted.

But Albania belongs to no government, party, protest or generation.

Albania belongs to us all. Albania belongs to Albanians!

Protect us, Lord!” writes Alketa Vejsiu.